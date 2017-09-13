The heroine of Dhruva Natchathiram, Ritu Varma, is likely to be on board for Dulquer Salmaan’s next.

To be directed by award-winning short filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy, we hear it will be a bilingual, and will be Ritu’s second film in Tamil.

A source reveals that the actress had signed this one before Dhruva Natchathiram.

While the rest of the cast and crew is being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Kuttram 23’s cinematographer, KM Bhaskaran, is a part of the project. We hear the shooting will begin by October.

Ritu, who rose to fame with the Telugu drama, Pellichoopulu, was last seen in Keshava.

In Tamil, she did a small role in Dhanush’s Velai illa Pattadhaari 2.