There were numerous rumours making rounds that Vikram starrer Sketch was expected to lock horns with Vijay's Mersal on Diwali this year. But director Vijay Chander has claimed that Sketch won't be releasing this Diwali.

According to the reports from news portal Behindwoods Vijay Chander said,"We are currently making plans for the audio release, but we will not be releasing the film for Diwali for sure."

The 'Sketch' team had released a single from the movie in April on Vikram's birthday which was well received by the fans. The action flick bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu stars Tamannaah, Sri Priyanka, Radharavi and Soori in prominent roles with SS Thaman handling the music.

It will be a disappointment for Vikram fans that they will have to wait to see their favourite star on the big screen. It has been a year since Vikram's previous film 'Iru Mugan' released way back in September 2016. The movie went on to gross over 100 crores at the box office.