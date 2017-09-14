Also, we hear the post-production work of Mersal is going on in full swing.Sources also say that Kaala will have a month-long schedule.

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had announced an indefinite strike which stalled the filming of over 55 movies. On Tuesday night, it was called off. According to sources, the shoot of Rajinikanth’s Kaala, Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikesi and Vemal’s Mannar Vagera have resumed.

Also, we hear the post-production work of Mersal is going on in full swing.Sources also say that Kaala will have a month-long schedule. “Things have been sorted amicably. An agreement has been signed that says the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) will work only with FEFSI employees,” added a source.