Rumours were abuzz earlier that yesteryear actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani will be the heroine for Kumki 2, but later it was said that Prabhu Solomon was still looking for the female lead.

The latest we hear is that the shoot has begun in Thailand.

Sources close to the film unit say Prabhu has been shooting flashback portions abroad with a child artiste.

“Prabhu is keeping a low profile. He’s expected to reach Chennai this week.” While we hear Madhi and Aditi (of Pattathari fame) play the lead roles, there’s no information on the rest of the cast and crew.

“Since Prabhu Solomon’s latest outing Thodari wasn’t received well, he’s extra careful about Kumki 2. It’s expected to be grand both in terms of budget and scale,” the source adds.