Vijay Antony, who’s awaiting the release of Kaali, has signed his next, an action thriller with filmmaker Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. The director tells us, “When Vijay was busy with the post-production work of Kaali at AVM Studios, we discussed films and he expressed interest in teaming up with me. So I narrated something to him.

He really liked it and said he had never heard something like this before!”Naveen adds, “We’ll be shooting the film in Europe from June. It’s a single-hero subject, and T Siva of Amma Creations is producing it.”

Interestingly, this is the first time that Vijay Antony is doing a film not funded by his production house. The actor-music director is also currently shooting for Thimiru Pudichavan.Meanwhile, Naveen is working on his second directorial effort, in which he features as the lead opposite Anandhi.