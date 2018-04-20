Kaateri was launched last year, and ever since the project was announced, there have been a lot of changes in its cast. Initially, Telugu actor Aadi was supposed to play the lead, but he was replaced by Vaibhav.

Then, Oviya was roped in. She walked out subsequently. There were also reports that Hansika was brought on board, but these turned out to be untrue.Now, Aathmika, Varalaxmi and Sonam Bajwa are officially on board.

Aathmika of Meesaya Murukku fame tells CE, “I am quite excited to be a part of this film. I have a solid role to play. There are other female actors in the film, and we are all equal characters; there are no first or second heroines here.”

Adding that she’s relieved that the strike has come to an end, she says, “I’ll be shooting in Chennai, and have given dates till June. Also, the team is planning to shoot a few portions abroad.” Touted to be a fantasy-adventure, Kaateri, directed by Deekay, is bankrolled by Studio Green.