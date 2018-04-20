Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala will release on June 7, the makers have announced. The Superstar's movie which was earlier planned for an April 27 release has been delayed due to the Film producers strike for the past one and half months halting the release of more than a dozen movies.

Now that the strike has been called off, there are several movies in the pipeline for release.

Taking to Twitter, the film's producer Dhanush said that Kaala will release worldwide on June 7 in all languages.

'Kaala' is about the oppression of Tamils in Mumbai and Rajini is playing a man from Tamil Nadu who goes to the city and becomes a don. In 'Kabali', too, Rajinikanth had played a don who fought for the rights of Malaysian Tamils.

The film also features actors Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Samuthirakani in the cast.

The movie has been directed by Pa. Ranjith and has music by Santosh Narayanan. Rajinikanth was previous release was Kabali, also directed by Ranjith.

Kaala's shooting was completed last year and the dubbing portions got over in January.