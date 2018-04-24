Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and actor Harish Kalyan has signed his next with director Ranjit Jeyakodi, who helmed last year’s Puriyatha Puthir.

Talking to Cinema Express about the film, Harish says, “It’ll be a romantic hard-hitting cult film.

The rest of the details will be released soon, including the official announcement about the female lead. The first look can be expected first, following the release of a single from the film. We shot for six days before the strike began and halted production. Shooting will resume from the first week of May.”

Madhav Media, which bankrolled Zero, is producing this yet-to-be-titled venture. While Sam CS will be handling the music, Kavin has been roped in as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan is prepping for his first release of the year, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, in which he’ll be seen alongside fellow Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Raiza Wilson.

The shooting for this film is finished, save for a song.