We had told you that Atharvaa will be sporting three looks in Boomerang, one of which involves a major prosthetic makeover, and for which two award-winning makeup technicians from Mumbai have flown down.

With the TFPC strike now over, the makers have resumed shooting for the film at full swing. The latest information about the project is that veteran director J Mahendran has been roped in for a special appearance.

Director R Kannan tells CE, “He’ll be playing himself in the film, and we’ll shoot his portions in a day or two.”

He adds, “Sixty per cent of the film is over. On Monday, we shot at Semmozhi Poonga, and now, we’re shooting at Futbol Sala in Valasaravakkam. This schedule will go on till May 22 and we’ll next be heading to Hyderabad and Rameswaram. The final schedule will happen in Chennai.”Boomerang has ENPT actor Megha Akash, Induja of Mercury fame, Bollywood actor Upen Patel and RJ Balaji in important roles.