Andrea plays wildlife photographer in Kaa

Andrea Jeremiah has signed her next, Kaa, a thriller. Directed by Nanjil, the actor will be seen playing a wildlife photographer. 
 

Published: 30th April 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By S Subhakeerthana
Express News Service

Andrea Jeremiah has signed her next, Kaa, a thriller. Directed by Nanjil, the actor will be seen playing a wildlife photographer. The filmmaker says, “She was quite impressed by a summary I sent her. Once she listened to the narration, she gave me bulk dates. We’ll be shooting from May onwards in Andaman, Western Ghats and Jharkhand.”

Nanjil says the story is about events that begin at six in the morning, and happen over a day. “There are no songs in this film, and she will be seen in one costume throughout. The film will be driven by visuals,” he adds. Kaa has Salim Ghouse playing the villain. Amresh Ganesh of Motta Siva Ketta Siva-fame has been roped in to compose music. 

