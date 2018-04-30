Manikandan to direct Vijay Sethupathi once again?

Home Entertainment Tamil

30th April 2018

Vijay Sethupathi

By S Subhakeerthana
Express News Service

Buzz has it that Manikandan of Kaaka Muttai-fame will be directing Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after Aandavan Kattalai. After Kuttrame Thandanai, the director began work on Kadaisi Vivasayi, which will have a 70-year-old playing the role of a farmer. 

The film, produced by Eros International, revolves around the life of an aged farmer and how people take advantage of him and take away his land.Manikandan tells CE, “I approached Rajinikanth to play an important role, but as he couldn’t do it, I thought of asking Vijay Sethupathi who’s a good friend. Talks are on, but nothing has been finalised yet. He’s been busy shooting for films like Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam.” 

So, if this doesn’t materialise, will he direct Vijay in another film? “Maybe, in a week, I can give a clear picture. The meeting happened in close quarters, and I am even surprised this information got out,” he adds. 

