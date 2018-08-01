Prabhudheva to choreograph Dhanush for 'Maari 2'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva will be choreographing a song for the Dhanush starrer Tamil comedy "Maari 2".

Dhanush on Wednesday tweeted: "I am super privileged to share with you all, that the man who is the reason behind dance evolving in our country Prabhudheva is choreographing a song for us in 'Maari 2' grew up watching his magic. What a moment for me. Thank you sir."

Directed by Balaji Mohan, "Maari 2" also stars Sai Pallavi. The film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after "Maari".

Veteran music-composer Ilaiyaraaja has sang a song for "Maari 2".

In "Maari", Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of "Maari 2". Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.