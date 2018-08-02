Home Entertainment Tamil

Mohini deserved better recognition: RB Gurudev

Many saw his work as the redeeming feature of Mohini, but Gurudev chooses not to single-handedly take all the credit.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:43 AM

Cinematographer RB Gurudev during the shoot of 'Mohini'

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Cinematographer R B Gurudev says his work in Mohini getting appreciated has been the only silver lining, given that the film has opened to a lukewarm reception. Many saw his work as the redeeming feature of Mohini, but Gurudev chooses not to single-handedly take all the credit.

“So much effort goes into the making of a film, more so in the case of a horror-film,” he says, adding, “My knowledge of London thanks to working on Chikku Bukku helped a lot. But that was a light-hearted film. For a horror script, a dark shade has to be maintained right through,” say the cinematographer, who adds that he is keen to work on more women-centric scripts.

Gurudev tells us they used four cameras for filming Mohini. “These came in especially handy for the car chase scene, which has been well-received.” He is particularly proud of the way he has captured the stunts in the film. “The high energy stunts left me breathless, and for the first time, I had to capture the underwater sequences.The film has sentiment, romance, action and horror elements. Honestly, I did not bargain for this kind of a challenge in one film,” he says, adding, “Though I am happy with my own work, I feel the film deserved a better recognition from the audience.” 

