Peranbu's special song by Madhu Iyer

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Singer Madhu Iyer is pleasantly surprised by the reception to her song Setthu Pochu Manasu from Peranbu, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

“Director Ram asked me bring in the feelings of a child longing for love, who is lost in the her own world. It was only later that I found out that the song was pictured on a special child, and that the film revolves on that character,” she says.

A child singer, who began her music journey at the age of four, Madhu is a proficient carnatic singer. But it’s her playback singing that has brought her fame. “It is true that a hit song in a film takes a singer to phenomenal heights. Thanks to a few hit songs, I got to be a part of Ilaiyaraaja’s shows abroad, thus reaching an audience around the globe.”

Among her recent hits, Madhu’s favourite is the Mazhai Pozhindhidum Neram song in Oru Kuppai Kadhai, which is about the feelings of a woman looking for love beyond her married life. “I am at home with such songs which have meaningful lyrics,” she adds.

Madhu has come a long way since her debut with Deva Devadhai in Amara Kaviyam. With her Pookale cover song for Put Chutney winning her rave reviews, she wants to next come up with singles and independent albums. Madhu also reveals her dream is to perform a solo carnatic concert at the prestigious Music Academy during the December music season. For now, however, she has her plate full with her playback singing and concert tours.