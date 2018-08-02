Home Entertainment Tamil

Peranbu's special song by Madhu Iyer

Singer Madhu Iyer is pleasantly surprised by the reception to her song Setthu Pochu Manasu from Peranbu, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Madhu Iyer. (Photo | Instagram)

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Singer Madhu Iyer is pleasantly surprised by the reception to her song Setthu Pochu Manasu from Peranbu, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

“Director Ram asked me bring in the feelings of a child longing for love, who is lost in the her own world. It was only later that I found out that the song was pictured on a special child, and that the film revolves on that character,” she says.

A child singer, who began her music journey at the age of four, Madhu is a proficient carnatic singer. But it’s her playback singing that has brought her fame. “It is true that a hit song in a film takes a singer to phenomenal heights. Thanks to a few hit songs, I got to be a part of Ilaiyaraaja’s shows abroad, thus reaching an audience around the globe.”

Among her recent hits, Madhu’s favourite is the Mazhai Pozhindhidum Neram song in Oru Kuppai Kadhai, which is about the feelings of a woman looking for love beyond her married life. “I am at home with such songs which have meaningful lyrics,” she adds.

Madhu has come a long way since her debut with Deva Devadhai in Amara Kaviyam. With her Pookale cover song for Put Chutney winning her rave reviews, she wants to next come up with singles and independent albums. Madhu also reveals her dream is to perform a solo carnatic concert at the prestigious Music Academy during the December music season. For now, however, she has her plate full with her playback singing and concert tours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Setthu Pochu Manasu Peranbu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century