Home Entertainment Tamil

CV Kumar’s next, Jango

Producer CV Kumar is back with a film called Jango, under his Thirukumaran Entertainment banner.

Published: 05th August 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Producer CV Kumar is back with a film called Jango, under his Thirukumaran Entertainment banner. The film, which had a traditional launch function on Friday, is being directed by debutant Mano Karthikeyan. The director, who’s assisted Arivazhagan and Ram Kumar (Mundasupatti), expresses excitement about making his debut.

“It is a science-fiction thriller and will be entirely shot in Chennai, with shooting set to begin by the end of this month. I will say the film and the treatment of sci-fi will be along the lines of Indru Netru Naalai.”

With newcomer Sathish as the lead, the rest of the cast includes Karunakaran, Ramdoss, RJ Ramesh, Hareesh Peradi, Tulasi and Santhana Bharathi. Karthik K Thillai will be helming camera duties while Nivas Prasanna is the music director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta