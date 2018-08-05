CV Kumar’s next, Jango

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

Producer CV Kumar is back with a film called Jango, under his Thirukumaran Entertainment banner. The film, which had a traditional launch function on Friday, is being directed by debutant Mano Karthikeyan. The director, who’s assisted Arivazhagan and Ram Kumar (Mundasupatti), expresses excitement about making his debut.

“It is a science-fiction thriller and will be entirely shot in Chennai, with shooting set to begin by the end of this month. I will say the film and the treatment of sci-fi will be along the lines of Indru Netru Naalai.”

With newcomer Sathish as the lead, the rest of the cast includes Karunakaran, Ramdoss, RJ Ramesh, Hareesh Peradi, Tulasi and Santhana Bharathi. Karthik K Thillai will be helming camera duties while Nivas Prasanna is the music director.