Hrishikesh’s next, a romantic drama

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

After making his debut in the Dhanush-starrer Velaiilla Pattadhari as the actor’s brother, Hrishikesh followed up with a lead role in the horror comedy, Rum. The actor is now gearing up for a romantic drama directed by debutant director Balu Sharma. The untitled project is to be produced by Sameer Bharat Ram’s Super Talkies — the studio behind Uriyadi.

Speaking about the film, Hrishikesh says, “Balu had narrated this story to Sameer earlier and the latter told me about this script. That’s how I met Balu and what began as a casual conversation became a five-hour-long narration. I was impressed with the story and gave my nod.” The female lead is played by newcomer Shirley, he tells us, adding, “The film is about the emotions of a young married couple. It’s an emotionally driven film. We’re planning to make it a musical anthology, and are in talks with five music directors, one for each song. Sharanya Chander, who assisted Nirav Shah in films such as 2.0, is handling the cinematography as we wanted a woman’s perspective in the film.”

RJ Ajay also plays an important role in the film, which goes on floors on September 1 and will be wrapped up in a single schedule by the end of October. The shooting is expected to happen in Chennai and Pondicherry. This untitled film will be made in Tamil first, and later made in Telugu with a different cast and crew. Priyadarshi Pullikonda, who played supporting roles in films such as The Ghazi Attack, Arjun Reddy and Spyder, will be playing the lead in the Telugu version.