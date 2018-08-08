Nadodi Kanavu: A tale of a village that unites for lovers

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Veera Selva whose maiden directorial venture, Mannil Indha Kadhal, starring Raajkiran, did not see the light of day is thankful that his next, Nadodi Kanavu, got a release last Friday.

Based on a true story, the film has been shot in the villages of Paramakudi and Sivaganga.

Selva tells us he has put a positive spin on the age-old plot of a village uniting against lovers. “In my film, an elderly man tries to unite the youth he has adopted and the girl he has provided shelter to. The villagers collectively protest, but once they see the reason, they stand as one to help the lovers,” says the director, adding that the message he is trying to convey is that no one has the right to play with the lives of two adults.

Mahendran, who started out as a child artiste, has graduated to hero with this film. The female lead is played by Telugu actor Supraja in her Tamil debut. Sirkazhi Sippi has penned the lyrics for four songs. Dance master Sivasankar plays a cameo in the film, while his son Ajay has pitched in for a kuthu number.