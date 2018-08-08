Home Entertainment Tamil

The vulnerable, yet strong woman

Telugu cinema has an interesting romcom space but with Chi La Sow, we are entering a drama-romance-comedy era, a drom-com if you will, a combination that has interesting effects.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Krupa Ge
Express News Service

Telugu cinema has an interesting romcom space but with Chi La Sow, we are entering a drama-romance-comedy era, a drom-com if you will, a combination that has interesting effects. Anjali (Ruhani Sharma) and Arjun’s (Sushanth) meet-cute is set up by Arjun’s mother (Anu Haasan, who is effortlessly breezy on screen) and the problem is that Arjun has no interest in getting married just yet. Anjali is bound by her circumstances and is unable to put her foot down at home like so many young women who are talked into marriage by their parents for whatever reason.

It’s the usual romcom pattern so you know that they’re going to end up together but how is always the question; what means the director uses to reach this ending.

Director Rahul Ravindran flips the problem on its head at the beginning of the film. Arjun is being pressured into getting married and we don’t see why Anjali is being pressured to marry yet. And this Arjun, unlike the other Arjun (Reddy), is gentle and has way higher emotional intelligence.

Anjali is the head of her family and is at the heart of this film. And her role is exactly why a lot of women continue to love romcoms. She’s relatable in her understanding of how demeaning the arranged marriage process is to women, as well as vulnerable, and agrees to this whole charade all the same.

Of course, we would have loved it if she just said no to marriage and agreed to date Sushanth for a while, but the truth is, there are more women like Anjali out there than there are women who can stand up to the pressures of a system so oppressive. And they too need to find a place in our story-scape. That Anjali’s mother also has a character arc (watching Rohini in this role shows us how terribly we miss her in good cinema) as a woman battling bipolar disorder adds to the heft of the film. 

The fact that Anjali is the financial backbone of her family, has a mind of her own, is aware of her flaws as well as charisma, is more than capable of defending herself, has an ego, make her worthy of admiration. And given the way commercial Telugu cinema writes women, to write a woman like this needs not only a lot of conviction but also a certain obvious awareness and the will to look beyond clichés. A certain sensitivity. One is glad that young directors are investing in female protagonists the way Rahul Ravindran is. He’s one to watch.

(The writer is a city-based journalist and editor)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Ravindran romcom Chi La Sow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema