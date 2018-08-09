Madras High Court dismisses plea against Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 release

By Online Desk

The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea filed by production house Pyramid Saimira against the release of Kamal Haasan's magnum opus, 'Vishwaroopam 2'.

As per latest reports, Justice Sundar refused to stay the release of the film.

With this, 'Vishwaroopam 2', written and directed by Kamal Haasan will be releasing tomorrow.

Pyramid Saimira Productions International had moved a civil suit against Kamal Haasan for the recovery fo Rs 5.44 crore.

According to the petitioner, they had signed a memorandum of understanding with Rajkamal Films on April 2, 2008 for the production of "Marmayogi" at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore.

An amount of Rs 10.90 crore was paid to Rajkamal Films in two installments towards the remuneration of Haasan for acting, directing and writing the story, screenplay and dialogue of the film.

It was acknowledged by the actor through a confirmation letter dated September 25, 2008, the petitioner stated.

The petitioner had last week alleged that Haasan never showed interest in commencing the production of the film even after the payment and instead tried to release another film, "Unnaipol Oruvan", by diverting the money paid to him for "Marmayogi".

However, it was stalled by the petitioner by filing a recovery suit.

"On inquiries, we are given to understand that Kamal Haasan is heavily indebted to various creditors, having borrowed huge amounts from various persons to meet the production expenses of his forthcoming film, 'Vishwaroopam 2', Since he is not able to repay any of the creditors, he is planning to release the film through Aascar Films so as to defeat, delay and defraud his creditors, including ourselves", the petitioner had submitted.

As an interim relief, the petitioner wanted the court to pass an injunction, restraining Haasan from releasing the film, pending disposal of the suit.

Starring Kamal Haasan as Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri, a RAW agent, 'Vishwaroopam 2' is the sequel of the 2013 hit with the same name.

While Ghibran is the music director, Kamal Haasan himself has written, directed and co-produced the spy thriller, which will simultaneously hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film also has Pooja Kumar, Andrea, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose in important roles.