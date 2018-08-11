Home Entertainment Tamil

Raai Laxmi’s next is Cinderella

Kanchana-fame Raai Laxmi, who is busy shooting for several projects simultaneously, has signed one more film, titled Cinderella, with debutant director Vinod Venkatesh, a former assistant of SJ Suryah

Published: 11th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Raai Laxmi (Photo | Instagram)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Kanchana-fame Raai Laxmi, who is busy shooting for several projects simultaneously, has signed one more film, titled Cinderella, with debutant director Vinod Venkatesh, a former assistant of SJ Suryah. Said to be a blend of fantasy, horror, thriller and drama elements, the film is bankrolled by SS Productions, which previously produced Isai in 2015. About the film, the director says, “Though it has been named after a fairy tale, it will be a film for everyone in the family.

It’s a complete female-centric film without a love track. Raai Laxmi will be seen in three different avatars, including a rock star get-up. South Indian cinema hasn’t featured female musicians much, so I wanted my lead to be a rock guitarist.” Vinod adds that a part of the story of Cinderella is a spinoff of the fairy tale itself. “The princess marries the prince in the original and the story has a happy ending, but what if it had a different ending and the princess chose to take revenge on the prince? That would be the one line of my film.” Cinderella goes on floors in October and the makers are yet to disclose the rest of the film’s cast and crew.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cinderella Raai Laxmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala