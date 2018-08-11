Raai Laxmi’s next is Cinderella

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Kanchana-fame Raai Laxmi, who is busy shooting for several projects simultaneously, has signed one more film, titled Cinderella, with debutant director Vinod Venkatesh, a former assistant of SJ Suryah. Said to be a blend of fantasy, horror, thriller and drama elements, the film is bankrolled by SS Productions, which previously produced Isai in 2015. About the film, the director says, “Though it has been named after a fairy tale, it will be a film for everyone in the family.

It’s a complete female-centric film without a love track. Raai Laxmi will be seen in three different avatars, including a rock star get-up. South Indian cinema hasn’t featured female musicians much, so I wanted my lead to be a rock guitarist.” Vinod adds that a part of the story of Cinderella is a spinoff of the fairy tale itself. “The princess marries the prince in the original and the story has a happy ending, but what if it had a different ending and the princess chose to take revenge on the prince? That would be the one line of my film.” Cinderella goes on floors in October and the makers are yet to disclose the rest of the film’s cast and crew.