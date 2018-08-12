Two injuried as actor Vikram's son Dhruv rams car on parked autos

By UNI

CHENNAI: Two auto drivers were injured when popular film actor Vikram's son Dhruv rammed his car on three autos parked on the road in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police sources said Dhruv was behind the wheels when the incident occurred at Teynampet area in the city.

Soon after the incident, Dhruv and three of his friends, who were in the car, were picked up by police for interrogation.

They were later released on local bail.

The two injured autorickshaw drivers were admitted to hospital.

The car driven by Dhruv and the three autos were badly damaged in the accident.

Dhruv will be making his debut as a lead actor with 'Varma', being directed by National award winning filmmaker Bala.

The film is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.