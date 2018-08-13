Home Entertainment Tamil

Krishna’s next, Thiru Kural

Last seen in this year’s Veera, Krishna has wrapped up shooting for the sequels of Maari and Kazhugu.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:42 AM

Actor Krishna

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Last seen in this year’s Veera, Krishna has wrapped up shooting for the sequels of Maari and Kazhugu. The Yaamirukka Bayamey-actor has now signed a film titled Thiru Kural. Speaking about the film, he says, “Prabhu (the director) narrated the story to me one and a half years ago, and despite getting other offers in between, he wanted this film with me to be his first. I’m sure this dedication will take him places. It’s a thriller about voicing out the fundamental problems of the lower middle class, and hence the title. In an ironic twist, the lead character is speech-and-hearing impaired.”

The film also stars veteran director Mahendran. “After Prabhu narrated the story to Mahendran sir, he said that out of 50 plus scripts he had listened to in recent times, this one was the best. It’s an honour to get the validation of such a legend for our project,” adds Krishna.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Sam CS is composing music for this film, while Raja Bhattacharjee of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame has been roped in for the cinematography. Incidentally, the latter is also the cinematographer for Krishna’s Kazhugu 2.

