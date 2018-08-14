Anirudh sings for Vivekh’s Ezhumin

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Composer Ganesh Chandrasekaran seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film, Ezhumin. With the first two songs of the Vivek-Devayani-starrer sung by Yogi B and Dhanush, respectively, Ganesh has roped in music director Anirudh Ravichander for the third song of the film.

About the new song, the composer says, “It’s a motivational song, and will be featured during a crucial part of the film. Vivek sir himself has written the lyrics of the song. We felt that Anirudh’s voice would be the perfect fit. We recorded it a few weeks back at his studio and I’m happy that he completely enjoyed singing this song.”

About the film’s album, he adds, “The fourth track is sung by newcomers. The audio launch of Ezhumin will happen on August 23.”Directed by VP Viji, Ezhumin, which stars a bunch of young actors in the lead, talks about the importance of martial arts and self-defence. The film is expected to hit the screens in September. Apart from this film, Ganesh has Vettai Naai and Thiripuram in his kitty.