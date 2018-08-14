Hansika’s 50th film titled Maha

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Hansika will be teaming up with debutant director UR Jameel, former assistant of Laxman, for a heroine-centric suspense thriller. The film’s title was recently revealed to be Maha. Dhanush, who played the lead in Hansika’s Tamil debut film Mapillai, released the film’s title and poster on Twitter.

Director Jameel says, “Apart from Hansika featuring in a female-centric film for the first time, this also doubles as her 50th film. Her role has different shades and she hasn’t ever done a film like Maha in her career so far. We’ve seen her do comedy, romance, and sometimes, serious characters too. But in Maha, you’ll see all traits and emotions come together.”

The filmmaker adds that they will go on floors in September. “The shooting will mainly happen in Chennai, except for a small portion in Dubai.” The music for the film is composed by Ghibran, while cinematographer Marcus from UK will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with Maha.