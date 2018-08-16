Home Entertainment Tamil

Amala Paul’s next with Meyaadha Maan director Ratna Kumar

The actor, who had tried her hand with a women-centric role in Amma Kanakku, is doing it again with Aadai which will be directed by Ratna Kumar.

Amala Paul (Twitter Photo)

Last seen in Bhaskar Oru Rascal earlier this year, Amala Paul is currently busy shooting for Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The actor, who had tried her hand with a women-centric role in Amma Kanakku, is doing it again with Aadai which will be directed by Ratna Kumar who debuted with Meyaadha Maan. Speaking about how the film happened, the director said, “We started it as a pan-India film, but for now we’re doing the film in South Indian languages and Amala Paul was my first choice.

Apart from Tamil, we’ll probably shoot a few scenes alone in Telugu and Malayalam to release in other languages. Based on the reception, we’ll remake it in Hindi and English as well.” The director says this film will be different from other women-centric films. “The genre has only seen stories of middle-aged women which speak about self-exploration.

Aadai will be a dark comedy with a premise that’ll get the audience thinking and we’ve scripted the film keeping mature audiences in mind. It’ll also speak about where to draw the line when it comes to freedom. But the audience can expect the entertainment they had with Meyaadha Maan.” 

The film, which will have a run time of less than two hours, will have a number of fresh faces. Pradeep Kumar’s band Oorka will handle the music while Vijay Kartik Kannan of Iravaakaalam fame is doing the cinematography. Produced by V Productions, the first look is expected soon.

