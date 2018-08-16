Home Entertainment Tamil

Youngsters must be more politically aware than ever before: Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea believes that the Kamal Hassan-starrer film holds much more relevance in the current political scenario.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Andrea Jeremiah (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Vishwaroopam 2" actress Andrea Jeremiah, who feels the film is very relevant in the present socio-political situation of the nation, says the youth of the country should have more political awareness.

The spy thriller, released earlier this month, addresses some political conflicts.

Asked if she is politically aware as a citizen, Andrea told IANS here: "I believe that this is the time when we youngsters should be more aware of politics than ever before because we have to keep our country in good hands. When I was a youngster, I and people like us who are educated and progressive-minded, did not take interest in politics.

"But then I realised that half of the parliament is being run by politicians with criminal records... Is it a country administered by criminals then? Whom are we choosing as our representatives? Are they really educated enough to build our country as a progressive nation? If not, we are in a dangerous position."

The global political turmoil is ruining the value of human minds.

According to Andrea, "this has happened in the last 10 years because educated people like you and I are not politically aware and neither do we take interest in politics."

The first part of "Vishwaroopam" released in 2013, and the political context of the story had faced some controversy. However, Andrea believes that the Kamal Hassan-starrer film holds much more relevance in current time.

"The politics of religion has been played out so largely now. The story has a real-world connection with the present political climate of our country, so I think this could be a food of thought for many people," said the Tamil film actress.

"When I am talking about politics, it is not about reading a book, theories on policies but awareness on what is our right as a citizen of a democratic country. The loss of human life in the name of politics and religion, rape of young girls and demonetisation.

"In the last few years, we have seen so much and as one of the young countries, this is the time we must become aware before practising our democratic right of voting a political leader," the actress added.

Written and directed by Kamal, "Vishwaroopam 2" was distributed in Hindi by Reliance Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vishwaroopam 2 Andrea Jeremiah Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States