Mundasupatti director’s next with Dhanush

Director Ram Kumar of Mundasupatti fame has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film, the Vishnu Vishal-Amala Paul-starrer Ratchasan. And now, it’s confirmed that he will next team up with Dhanush.

Speaking about the film, Ram Kumar says, “I’ve had this story idea for a while, and when I pitched it to Dhanush, he liked it. So the film is happening, but the production house hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Talks are happening and an official confirmation can be expected soon. I’m currently working on the script and the film will go on floors next year.” While Ram Kumar is busy with the post-production work of Ratchasan, Dhanush has films such as The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Vada Chennai, Maari 2 and Enai Noki Paayum Thota in the offing.