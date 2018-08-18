'Prabhudheva’s energy levels are awe-inspiring'

S Naagarajan By

Express News Service

Sanjay Bharathi

Directors worked with: Vijay

Films workedon: Devi,Vanamagan, untitled Vijay film

Main responsibilities: Dialogue writing,artiste management, and casting

Why filmmaking?

I hail from a film background (son of actor-director Santhana Bharathi), and cinema has always been the breath and soul of our family. I’ve always had the conviction that I must do my family proud, and my passion for filmmaking is born out of that.

What do you like about director Vijay?

I love the way he treats female members of the cast and crew. Not only does he treat them with a great level of respect and dignity, but he also ensures they feel comfortable and secure always.

What have you learned about films from him?

I’ve learnt how to add intricate details to a script to make a story more interesting.

What’s one area of filmmaking that you were having a tough time with, but are better at now?

Initially, I found the technical aspects a little tricky, especially post-production. But after getting some hands-on experience, I now know how to deal with it.

Debut films are often the result of compromises. What’s one area you will never be willing to compromise on?

I think compromises are often misunderstood as a pitfall. I think of it as a challenge to find the right balance between making compromises and preserving the soul of the script.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

I would like to work with Suriya, but I’m not particular about casting him for my debut film.

What do you want to change about Tamil cinema?

I really hope we root out piracy because it is a real threat to the entire industry.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?

Not in the immediate future, but some day, I would like to open and run a small cafe.

Have you ever been starstruck?

I was awestruck by the energy levels of Prabhudheva. The man can sustain heightened levels of energy for an entire day and he will still be just as enthusiastic and energetic the next day.

Which is the best film you’ve worked on so far ?

Devi. Not only because it was my first film assisting Vijay, but also because it was shot in three languages simultaneously. While it was daunting at first, the feeling I got after we pulled it off is something I’ll always treasure. Filmmaking is all about that euphoria you experience after pulling off the nearly impossible.