Rajinikanth praises Victor Banerjee-starrer 'The Answer'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Rajinikanth has praised the Victor Banerjee-starrer "The Answer", which traces the life of yoga guru Paramhansa Yogananda's late American devotee James Donald Walters -- popularly known as Swami Kriyananda.

Ahead of the film's release on August 31, Rajinikanth saw the film in Chennai and was happy that it spreads the message of spiritualism.

"The film is a moving tale of a guru-shishya relationship. Picturised beautifully, it will surely resonate with the followers of Guru Paramhansa Yogananda and Swami Kriyananda," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

The much-loved actor has been following Mahavatar Babaji, Paramhansa Yogananda and has been practicing Kriya Yoga for a long time.

"Rajni sir is so unassuming - as he is known to be. The way he readily agreed to see the film shows his stature not only as an ultimate superstar but also as a profound human being. We are very happy that we could show him the film", said Madhureeta Anand, who is the Worldwide Business Consultant for the film.

The film is based on the true story of an American, James Donald Walters (played by Leonidas Gulaptis), later christened as Swami Kriyananda and his encounter with spiritual master Paramhansa Yogananda in California, which resulted in his devotion to the guru and his teachings.

Paramhansa Yogananda authored the "Autobiography of A Yogi".

"The Answer" is backed by Pia Singh of DLF, directed by Pavan Kaul and distributed by Panaroma Studios Distribution LLP.