Home Entertainment Tamil

Prabhudheva and Collaborate for Devi 2

At a recent press meet to promote his upcoming film Lakshmi, actor-director Prabhudheva said that he and director Vijay will be collaborating together for a third time and it will be a sequel to 2016’

Published: 21st August 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

At a recent press meet to promote his upcoming film Lakshmi, actor-director Prabhudheva said that he and director Vijay will be collaborating together for a third time and it will be a sequel to 2016’s horrorcomedy Devi. The film, which was a trilingual shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, starred Tamannah in a dual role. It isn’t clear yet if she will be returning back to the project but Sam CS, who is the music director for Lakshmi, is expected to be taking up composing duties. Lakshmi, which is releasing this Friday, is a dance film which stars Baby Ditya in the titular role with Aishwarya Rajesh playing her mother. Prabhudheva is currently shooting for Pon Manickavel while Vijay is helming a Jayalalithaa biopic produced by Vibri Media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony