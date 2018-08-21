Prabhudheva and director Vijay to collaborate for Devi 2

By Express News Service

At a recent press meet to promote his upcoming film Lakshmi, actor-director Prabhudheva said that he and director Vijay will be collaborating together for a third time and it will be a sequel to 2016’s horror-comedy Devi.

The film, which was a trilingual shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, starred Tamannah in a dual role. It isn’t clear yet if she will be returning back to the project but Sam CS, who is the music director for Lakshmi, is expected to be taking up composing duties.

Lakshmi, which is releasing this Friday, is a dance film which stars Baby Ditya in the titular role with Aishwarya Rajesh playing her mother. Prabhudheva is currently shooting for Pon Manickavel while Vijay is helming a Jayalalithaa biopic produced by Vibri Media.