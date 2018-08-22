Folk matters

Home Entertainment Tamil

Singer Diwakar is the toast of Kollywood and Sivakarthikeyan’s huge fanbase ever since his number Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja turned out to be the pick of the actor’s Seemaraja album, which consists of a long list of 12 songs from composer Imman. The introduction song was a huge hit at the film’s audio launch in Madurai earlier this month. Diwakar, who does not come from a musical background, says he owes it all to the platform provided by Airtel Super Singer and to Imman for sticking to his promise and giving him his first playback opportunity. “I first sang for him for the film, Panjumittai, but it was the reach of Jigiru Jigiru in Rajini Murugan that truly opened the floodgates for me. Today, I enjoy the luxury of picking and choosing.”

The singer believes lyrics are key to the success of a song. “Vaaren Vaaren has a typical folk flavour and its lines perfectly sum up the attitude of the protagonist. Yugabarathi’s lyrics made my task simple.”

After making his mark in Tamil, Diwakar has also sung for the Telugu film, Mental Madhilo. “I have struck a quick rapport with composer Prasanth Vihari, much like the one I share with Imman,” he says.

