Regina Cassandra joins Arvind Swami in director Rajapandi's next

The untitled project is said to be about a man who uses his intelligence over his brawn to come out of tight situations.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We were the first to break the news that Arvind Swami will be teaming up with director Rajapandi of Ennamo Nadakkudhu and Achamindri fame for a thriller. It’s now known that Regina Cassandra will play the female lead in the film.

Speaking about the addition, Rajapandi says, “Regina will also be playing a lead role, but she will not be Arvind Swami’s pair. We’re trying something new in the film and wanted someone who looks fit. Regina is perfect for the role.” The filmmaker adds that shooting will commence in the third week of September. “Set work is currently in progress at AVM studios.” The untitled project is said to be about a man who uses his intelligence over his brawn to come out of tight situations.

While Arvind Swami has Naragasooran, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vanangamudi and Sathuranga Vettai 2 in the pipeline, Regina has Party, Silukkuvarpatti Singam, and the long-awaited Nenjam Marappathillai in her kitty.

