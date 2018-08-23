Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram film gets comic book adaptation

With Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja — his third association with director Ponram after Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan — getting a release on September 13, the duo’s first film, VVS, is

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

With Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja — his third association with director Ponram after Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan — getting a release on September 13, the duo’s first film, VVS, is back in the news.

The film, also starring Sathyaraj, Sri Divya and Soori, has been adapted by Ponram in the form of a comic book. Talking about the project, Ponram says, “I’ve been a huge fan of comics right from my childhood days. When I saw that the comedy portions featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Soori were a huge hit among the kids and teenagers, I wanted to convert its screenplay into comics-style visuals, which are popular among children. Seema Raja’s story-boarding team worked in conjunction with me for six months to get the entire artwork done. The final product has far exceeded my expectations.”

The director took to Twitter today to announce the launch of the comic book at the ongoing book fair at YMCA Grounds, Chennai. It’s worth noting that Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam had the biggest opening in Sivakarthikeyan’s career until then and went on to become a blockbuster.

