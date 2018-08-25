WATCH Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: Mani Ratnam's gangster family drama looks promising

By Online Desk

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is finally here! The trailer of this gangster drama was unveiled by AR Rahman. The story revolves around a don played by Prakash Raj and his three sons Varadan (Arvind Swamy), Thyagu (Arun Vijay) and Ethi (STR) who are trying to occupy their dad’s place.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays a journalist who has an affair with Varadan. Varadan is married to Chitra (Jyothika). Aishwarya Rajesh is paired with Arun Vijay while Simbu marries Chaaya (Dayana Erappa). Jayasudha is the mother of the three unruly sons. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi plays Rasool, a cop, who becomes friends with Varadan.

The trailer has everything that fans have predicted: bloodshed, vengeance, hard-hitting dialogues, action sequences and stunning visuals.

The movie had already created a buzz with an ensemble cast that includes Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasudha and now with a well-packaged trailer the expectations have been taken to a different level.

The movie is produced by Lyca Productions and the cinematography was in the safe hands of Santosh Sivan. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and the film is scheduled to release on September 28.