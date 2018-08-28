A debut to remember: Vivek Rajagopal on 'Echarikai Idhu Manidargal Nadamadum Idam'

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Vivek Rajagopal made his debut alongside big names like Sathyaraj and Varalaxmi in last week’s release, Echarikai Idhu Manidargal Nadamadum Idam. The debutant says good preparation before shooting made his task easier and also acknowledges the encouragement of the production unit.

No stranger to the camera, having had a stint as an actor and director in short films such as Haiku-nee and En Iniya Pon Nilave, Vivek says the offer to star in Echarikkai came to him after his good friend Ashok Selvan could not find the dates to play the supporting character. “Ashok put in a good word to director Sarjun and that’s how I got the audition. Luckily, everything fell in place after that, and I’m glad to have made my debut in such a meaty role.”

Vivek had no problem holding his own in the romantic duet opposite Varalaxmi, having learned hip-hop, jazz and contemporary dance. “Varalaxmi was friendly and helped me shed any inhibitions I had in the romantic segments,” he says, adding, “Kishore, too, was very supportive. But the high point for me was when Sathyaraj sir was lavish in praise for my work.”

The actor, who shed 11 kilograms and sports a beard for his role, is also grateful to his director for giving him much freedom to improvise. So what’s next? “Well, I’m still basking in all the appreciation. So, I haven’t really thought about what’s next. I’m just happy with my debut for the moment.”