Chinni Prakash part of 'RadhaKrishn'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who has choreographed for films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Singham Returns", are on board to choreograph all the dance sequences of the upcoming show "RadhaKrishn".

It will be a musical show which will showcase a number of dance forms and Raasleela performances.

On "RadhaKrishn", with a back cast of 100 dancers, Chinni Prakash along with his wife Rekha Prakash will choreograph all the dance performances.

"It is a pleasure to be on board for 'RadhaKrishn'. The show has been penned down with extensive thought and the musical touch is extravagant. The songs composed specially for the show are beautiful and choreographing dances and adding a different style to it was great," Chinni Prakash said in a statement.

"RadhaKrishn" will soon premiere on Star Bharat.