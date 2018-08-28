Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 165

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his Tamil debut with the Karthik Subburaj directorial starring Rajinikanth, took to social media to post an image of him rehearsing his lines for the film.

Nawazuddin expressed his delight in working opposite Rajinikanth in the film that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Bobby Simha.

Responding to this tweet by Nawazuddin, director Karthik Subbaraj also shared his happiness in welcoming the Sacred Games actor to Tamil cinema.

Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165.

Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2018

The film, which is being shot at different locations like Darjeeling and Madurai, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who had earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth in Shankar's Enthiran.

Fan made poster of 'Thalaivar 165'

The film also stars actors Sanath and Deepak Paramesh, who were a part of Karthik's previous film, Mercury. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and Tirru helming the camera, the film tentatively referred to as Thalaivar 165, recently shot a song in Binny Mills, Chennai, featuring Rajinikanth.

On a related note Rajinikanth's upcoming next "2.0" will hit the screens on November 29.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, '2.0' on November 29, 2018!"

Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. "2.0" also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.