Home Entertainment Tamil

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 165

Rajinikanth's 165th film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 165' is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who had earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth in Shankar's Enthiran.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Naazuddin Siddiqui on the set of Rajinkanth's 165th film. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his Tamil debut with the Karthik Subburaj directorial starring Rajinikanth, took to social media to post an image of him rehearsing his lines for the film.

Nawazuddin expressed his delight in working opposite Rajinikanth in the film that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Bobby Simha.

Responding to this tweet by Nawazuddin, director Karthik Subbaraj also shared his happiness in welcoming the Sacred Games actor to Tamil cinema.

The film, which is being shot at different locations like Darjeeling and Madurai, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who had earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth in Shankar's Enthiran.

Fan made poster of 'Thalaivar 165'

The film also stars actors Sanath and Deepak Paramesh, who were a part of Karthik's previous film, Mercury. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and Tirru helming the camera, the film tentatively referred to as Thalaivar 165, recently shot a song in Binny Mills, Chennai, featuring Rajinikanth.

On a related note Rajinikanth's upcoming next "2.0" will hit the screens on November 29.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, '2.0' on November 29, 2018!"

Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. "2.0" also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thalaivar 165 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love