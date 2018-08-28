Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 165

The film, which is being shot at different locations like Darjeeling and Madurai, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who had earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth in Shankar's Enthiran.
The film also stars actors Sanath and Deepak Paramesh, who were a part of Karthik's previous film, Mercury. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and Tirru helming the camera, the film tentatively referred to as Thalaivar 165, recently shot a song in Binny Mills, Chennai, featuring Rajinikanth.
On a related note Rajinikanth's upcoming next "2.0" will hit the screens on November 29.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, '2.0' on November 29, 2018!"
Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. "2.0" also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.