Aari’s next 'Ellam Mela Irukkuravan Paathuppaan', a space film with aliens

The film also stars Rajendran, Dheena, Bagavathi Perumal, and Sarath of Kalaka Povathu Yaaru fame.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Aari, who was last seen in this year’s Nagesh Thiraiyarangam, has signed a film titled Ellam Mela Irukkuravan Paathuppaan. Directed by newbie U Kaviraj, the film is produced by Rowther Films, which is making a comeback after a long time.

Speaking about the film, Aari says, “It’s a commercial science fiction space film with aliens and spaceships. Apart from Tik Tik Tik, we don’t really venture much into science fiction or fantasy films because for the same ticket price, the audience can see a Hollywood film. While those films are made at a budget of Rs 500 crore, we don’t have nearly that much.” 

The actor admits he was initially apprehensive about signing the film. “But the director has Indianised the film and has infused our culture into the script. The pre-production itself took four months as the standard for CGI had to be met. The film is in the last leg of shoot and the motion poster can be expected in two weeks.”   The film also stars Rajendran, Dheena, Bagavathi Perumal, and Sarath of Kalaka Povathu Yaaru fame. Subhashree from Sri Lanka will be making her debut as the female lead with this film, that has music by Karthick Aachirya.

