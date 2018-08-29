AR Rahman teams up with British-American singer Bishop Briggs for 'Love Sonia'

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and British-American singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs are collaborating on a new song for Love Sonia, the human-trafficking drama that marks the directorial debut of Slumdog Millionaire line-producer, Tabrez Noorani. Rahman and Briggs have recently composed the track, I Am More, ahead of the film’s release in India on September 14.

Earlier this year, the drama that focuses on global sex trafficking premiered to widespread appreciation at the London Indian Film Festival. The film also went on to win the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The drama, produced by Life Of Pi’s David Womark, centres on a 17-year-old woman who endangers her life to save her sister from a global human trafficking network that spans India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Newcomer Mrunal Thakur plays the titular Sonia, while Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, and Mark Duplass are all part of the cast.