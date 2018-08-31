Home Entertainment Tamil

Yuvan to score music for Atharvaa's next

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be in charge of music for Atharvaa’s next film Kuruthi Aattam, directed by 8

Published: 31st August 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:11 AM

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be in charge of music for Atharvaa’s next film Kuruthi Aattam, directed by 8 Thottakal-fame Sri Ganesh. Talking about the project, Sri Ganesh says he wanted his film’s characters to be relatable similar to Karthi’s Naan Mahan Alla. The director adds that he approached Yuvan after listening to his music for Peranbu’s title release. “I was so moved by just the tiny piece he had composed for that. Music communicates things which we can’t visually convey at times and I wanted someone like Yuvan sir on board.”

The composer apparently agreed to do the film after listening to a 15-minute narration. With the first look expected to be released soon, Kurudhi Aattam will go on floors in September. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced.

