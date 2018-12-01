Laddu, a film on parenting

Home Entertainment Tamil

Laddu, a new Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, directed by Vajravel Anand, went on floors recently in Chennai.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Laddu, a new Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, directed by Vajravel Anand, went on floors recently in Chennai. The first-time filmmaker, who has worked as an editor to K Balachander, says that the film will be social drama, revolving around the life of a single father.

“The plot is about a man bringing up his twin children after the death of his wife. I have narrated the problems he faces in the process, and the practical difficulties involved in parenting in an engaging way. The communication gap that exists between today’s parents and children is also addressed,” he adds.

Guna Babu, who has previously appeared in character roles in films like Irumbuthirai, Tamizh Padam 2, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, and Kaali, stars as the father, while real-life twins, Visveshwaran and Vigneshwaran, play his children.

Debutante Swetha has been signed to play the female leadThe film, with music by Rishal Sai, is planned to be shot in a single 35-day schedule in Chennai, Hogenakkal, and Thiruvanthapuram. Laddu will be released in July 2019.

