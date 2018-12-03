My next film is with Kamal Haasan, confirms Kajal Aggarwal

Home Entertainment Tamil

While promoting his latest outing '2.0', Shankar revealed that he recently did a photo-shoot with Kamal for 'Indian 2'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed that she will join hands with actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan for the first time in his next project, which is going to be the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster "Indian".

At the audio launch of her forthcoming Telugu film "Kavacham", Kajal confirmed signing a film with Kamal.

In "Kavacham", Kajal has been paired with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. Speaking at the event, she confirmed signing another film with him.

"I'm doing one more film with Sai. I also have a film with Kamal Haasan sir. I'm looking forward to both these projects," Kajal said.

On Kamal's 64th birthday, Lyca Productions officially announced "Indian 2", which will mark the reunion of Shankar and Kamal after two decades.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the shoot of the project will commence from December 14.

While promoting his latest outing "2.0", Shankar revealed that he recently did a photo-shoot with Kamal for "Indian 2".

Shankar said he was thrilled to see Kamal sporting the look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption.

"Indian 2" will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

