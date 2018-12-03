Home Entertainment Tamil

Srikanth and Raai Laxmi team up once again for Miruga

The rest of the film is to be shot in Masinagudi, Ooty, and Goa, with the songs planned to be filmed abroad.

Srikanth

Actors Srikanth and Raai Laxmi

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actors Srikanth and Raai Laxmi, who had previously worked together in 2016’s Sowkarpettai, are teaming up once again for a film titled Miruga. Speaking about the film, Srikanth says, “It’s a thriller where the protagonist has shades of grey. Cinematographer MV Paneerselvam is a wonderful writer as well and this is his script. It’s a VFX-heavy film, so we’re shooting the climax first. The climax portions will take 10 days and the VFX work will take about four months.”

Interestingly, Paneerselvam has previously worked with the actor on multiple films, including the hits, Roja Koottam and April Maadhathil. Aside from writing the screenplay, he will also be handling the cinematography of the upcoming film. It will be directed by the debutant director Parthiban, who has previously assisted Bala. 

Miruga went on floors on 

Saturday in Pollachi, where a huge guest house set has been created. The rest of the film is to be shot in Masinagudi, Ooty, and Goa, with the songs planned to be filmed abroad. 

