Rekka director’s next is with Jiiva

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Rathina Siva, who earlier helmed the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Rekka, will now work with Jiiva on his next film. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will star a new face as the female lead. The project is funded by Vels Film International, which is also bankrolling Jayam Ravi’s film with Pradeep Ranganathan. Talking about the film, Rathina Siva says, “It is a story that is based on friendship, and is inspired from some real events. The film is set in the village of Maayavaram.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will have cinematography by Prasanna Kumar (Pichaikkaran, Boomerang) and music by D Imman. The project will go on floors tomorrow.Jiiva also has Gypsy, Gorilla, Kee, and an untitled project with Arulnithi and Manjima in the pipeline.