Nayanthara becomes only South Indian heroine to feature in 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list has come out with their annual list of top 100 richest Indian celebrities, and for the third time running, Salman Khan has topped the list, with earnings of Rs 253.25 crore.

Meanwhile, with an earning of Rs 15.17 crore, Nayanthara became the only woman from the South Indian film industry to make it to the list. The Kolamavu Kokila-actor, occupies the 69th spot in the list, two spots ahead of actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

While Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was at the second position, 2.0 actor Akshay Kumar completed the top three, with Rs 185 crore in earnings.

Deepika Padukone came fourth in the list to become the first woman celebrity to find a place in the top five.

Representation from the South Indian film industry became more prolific with the number increasing to 17 from 13 in 2017. AR Rahman, with Rs 66.75 crore, and Rajinikanth with 50 crore, occupied the 11th and 15th positions on the list.

While actors like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay, Vikram, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Nagarjuna, and Mammootty made it to the top 50, Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda also featured in the prestigious top 100 list.

The 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

