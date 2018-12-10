Home Entertainment Tamil

Five held on charges of abduction of Tamil actor 'Power Star' Srinivasan and wife

As police began searching for Srinivasan, popularly known as 'Power Star', the abductors released him two days ago and kept his wife in their custody, police said.

Tamil actor 'Power Star' Srinivasan (Photo | Facebook)

Tamil actor 'Power Star' Srinivasan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Five people, including a financier, were arrested early Monday on charges of abducting and holding Tamil film actor Srinivasan and his wife in captivity at a private bungalow here, police said.

The arrests were made following a complaint from the couple's daughter that her parents were taken by the gang to Udhagamandalam to recover Rs one crore which they had reportedly taken as loan from the financier.

The gang brought the couple here to forcibly take over the bungalow in the wife's name to recover the money, according to police.

However, as the price of the building was very low, they threatened the couple, they said. The arrested gang members were taken to Chennai for further questioning, police added.

