Travails of an encounter specialist

Published: 12th December 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

After the success of his crowdfunded debut, Naalu Peruku Nallladhuna Edhuvam Thappilla, director Dinesh Selvaraj returns this Friday with his second film, Thupakki Munai, starring Vikram Prabhu and Hansika Motwani. The erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam sounds confident about his film, which he tells us is centred on a day in the life of an encounter specialist.

“Vikram Prabhu has done total justice to the role of the protagonist, an encounter specialist, who has taken as many as 30 lives. He plays a character who is over 40 years old, and appears in a salt-and-pepper look,” says the director, who adds that the film has been shot in Mumbai and Delhi, in addition to locations in the South.

For the film’s background score, Dinesh tells us, the musical duo of Muthu-Ganesh collaborated with musicians from Greece.

“Given the fast-paced script, the focus was on the background score. But the film does have two songs, one of which is a melody pictured on the lead pair, who are incidentally working together for the first time.” The film’s supporting cast includes MS Bhaskar, Abir a m i a n d Ve l a Ramamurthy.

