Home Entertainment Tamil

Auto Shankar will reveal some surprising facts: Appani Sarath

A web-series based on the life of serial killer Auto Shankar will be premiering soon on Zee5.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath. | (Facebook Image)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A web-series based on the life of serial killer Auto Shankar will be premiering soon on Zee5. Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath, who is playing the eponymous figure, informs us that the multi-episode series will introduce viewers to hitherto unknown facts about Shankar’s life.

“We know him mostly as a psychotic killer who engaged in a multitude of other criminal activities as well. But it was surprising to learn that he had also done some good deeds,” says Sarath.

“There are even a few temples in his name in different parts of Tamil Nadu. We have visited these places and did a detailed study on his life. He was quite an intelligent man who managed a few political connections on the side. His wife and children are still alive. We had taken their approval before setting out to make this.”

Born to a Malayali father and a Tamilian mother, Gowri Shankar’s story is familiar to most people in Tamil Nadu but not in Kerala. Sarath narrates a particularly interesting anecdote.

“He was romantically involved with a cabaret dancer, Chandrika, who was instrumental in changing his life, especially the way he looked. From driving an autorickshaw to leading a more luxurious life — Chandrika was responsible for all of it. But it was also she who eventually betrayed him.”

Sarath calls Auto Shankar the most substantial character he has done since Appani Ravi from Angamaly Diaries.

“All the characters I’ve played after Angamaly Diaries didn’t make much of an impact. But I’m most excited and hopeful about this one,” he adds.

Auto Shankar is directed by Ranga and produced by Trident Arts and Baby Shoe Productions. Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera. Arrol Corelli is composing the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Appani Sarath Auto Shankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp