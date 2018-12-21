Auto Shankar will reveal some surprising facts: Appani Sarath

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

A web-series based on the life of serial killer Auto Shankar will be premiering soon on Zee5. Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath, who is playing the eponymous figure, informs us that the multi-episode series will introduce viewers to hitherto unknown facts about Shankar’s life.

“We know him mostly as a psychotic killer who engaged in a multitude of other criminal activities as well. But it was surprising to learn that he had also done some good deeds,” says Sarath.

“There are even a few temples in his name in different parts of Tamil Nadu. We have visited these places and did a detailed study on his life. He was quite an intelligent man who managed a few political connections on the side. His wife and children are still alive. We had taken their approval before setting out to make this.”

Born to a Malayali father and a Tamilian mother, Gowri Shankar’s story is familiar to most people in Tamil Nadu but not in Kerala. Sarath narrates a particularly interesting anecdote.

“He was romantically involved with a cabaret dancer, Chandrika, who was instrumental in changing his life, especially the way he looked. From driving an autorickshaw to leading a more luxurious life — Chandrika was responsible for all of it. But it was also she who eventually betrayed him.”

Sarath calls Auto Shankar the most substantial character he has done since Appani Ravi from Angamaly Diaries.

“All the characters I’ve played after Angamaly Diaries didn’t make much of an impact. But I’m most excited and hopeful about this one,” he adds.

Auto Shankar is directed by Ranga and produced by Trident Arts and Baby Shoe Productions. Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera. Arrol Corelli is composing the music.