Home Entertainment Tamil

Siddharth to remake AndhaDhun?

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, starring Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana, has met with both critical and commercial acclaim from all over the country.

Published: 26th December 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, starring Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana, has met with both critical and commercial acclaim from all over the country. Even as the film is being celebrated for its unique storyline and inventive screenplay, the rumours of remakes started making the rounds.  Earlier today, actor Siddharth took to social media to announce that a remake of the film is definitely on the table, and asked his followers if he should go ahead to remake Andhadhun.

There was an overwhelming response to his query, which predominantly gave a green signal to the project. Meanwhile, Twitterati also took the opportunity to suggest Ramya Krishnan, Simran and Jyotika as potential choices for actors who could play Tabu’s role from the original.  Joining the list of people who felt Siddharth should remake the film, was Ayushmann, who lent his voice of support and urged him to “go for it machaan.”

 Siddharth’s response to Ayushmann’s tweet, suggested that the remake is indeed on the cards. While it is too early to say if it will be only a Tamil film or a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the idea of the remake has piqued the interest of cinephiles who are excited to see the highest-rated Indian film made in other languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp